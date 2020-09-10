International Flights Latest News: Part of Central government’s Vande Bharat Mission Phase 6, Air India on Wednesday said it has opened bookings for flights to London from Kolkata. As per updates, Air India will operate direct flights to the UK from Kolkata’s NSC Bose International Airport from September 16 tilll October 24. Also Read - International Flights: Air India Operates 5th Vande Bharat Flight to China, Carries Over 200 Passengers

Issuing a notification in this regard, Air India said flights will be operated from Kolkata to London on Thursdays and Sundays. Likewise, from London to Kolkata, flights will be operated on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Also Read - International Flights: Air India Plans To Operate Special Flight From Basra To New Delhi On September 17 | Details Here

Notably, these flights are in addition to the existing fleet operating between India and the UK as part of the air bubble signed between the two countries. Also Read - Humble Gesture: Special Chartered Flights From Afghanistan to India Brings Back Over 400 Stranded Sikhs

The flight resumption from Kolkata assumes significance at this moment as the West Bengal government had earlier banned flights to Kolkata from international destinations due to safety concerns. Because of this reason, many stranded Indians couldn’t return to the city from the UK. And many of them are now opting for these direct flights to retun home.

Air India, which had started operating regular passenger flights between Kolkata and London in 2006, discontinued the service in 2010 over poor load factor.

Air India is already operating a total of 97 flights between India and the UK under Vande Bharat Mission Phase 6.

Since July, India has established air bubbles with the US, the UK, France, Germany, the UAE, Qatar and the Maldives.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.