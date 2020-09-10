New Delhi: In its fifth flight from Delhi to China under Vande Bharat mission, Air India on Thursday carried over 200 passengers, mostly Indian professionals stranded in India due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fifty-five passengers, mostly Indians wanting to return homes, boarded the flight back to Delhi, officials of the Indian embassy here, who coordinated the flight, told PTI. Also Read - International Flights: Air India Plans To Operate Special Flight From Basra To New Delhi On September 17 | Details Here

The flight from Delhi with 212 passengers, mostly Indian professionals and their families stranded in India due to COVID-19, landed in the east Chinese city of Ningbo in the evening, they said.

The flight had a technical halt in Kolkata.

All the passengers travelling to China have to serve a 14-day mandatory quarantine in designated hotels.

India has so far operated five Vande Bharat flights.

The previous four flights flew to the eastern Chinese city of Shanghai and the southern city of Guangzhou besides three earlier to the central city of Wuhan to airlift Indians stranded in the city when the virus was at its peak in February.

The flights helped Indians held up in China and those wanting to return to work to Chinese cities.