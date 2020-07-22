International Flights Latest News: Despite reeling under economic crisis, Air India has brought down the ticket prices to the US almost by half as it is now facing steep competition with United Airlines. India is gradually opening its airspace for international flights as it has signed air bubbles with the US, France and Germany. Also Read - How Many Air India Staff Died of COVID-10? Airline Will Not Disclose

Air India US flights are now priced at Rs 51,000

UAE

Emirates, Etihad, Air Arabia, Air India Express, Spicejet operated in this route. The ticket prices have been kept low for this route. Emirates and Etihad are selling tickets for under Rs 20,000. Air India Express is charging as low as Rs 14,000.

Europe

Air India, Air France, Lufthansa are the major players in these routes. According to reports, a one-way flight of Air France between India and Paris costs Rs 33,190. Air India is charging higher than that, Air India is pricing its European routes at Rs 39,970.