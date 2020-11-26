New Delhi: State-run airline Air India on Wednesday announced that it will begin its longest non-stop flights from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport to San Francisco in the US starting January 11, 2021. The national carrier said that the flights will be operating twice-a-week, bookings for which have already started. Also Read - International Flights For Commercial Travel to Remain Suspended Till End of Year: DGCA

"This would be the first non-stop flight between Bengaluru and the United States, connecting the world's two tech hubs – the original Silicon Valley and the Silicon Valley of India," the Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) said in a statement.

With the Air India-operated 238-seater Boeing 777-200 LR aircraft, Bengaluru airport hopes to reach new heights with the latest connectivity and aims to enable faster and easier access to cities on the West Coast of the United States.

The state-run carrier had announced its plans to connect Bengaluru and San Francisco with a direct flight in 2015 but postponed it eventually. Later, the airline launched services to San Francisco from the national capital of New Delhi.

The new route will set two records – Air India’s longest route at 14,000 km (8,698 miles) as well as its longest flight to or from India

with over 16 hours, the Bengaluru Airport noted.