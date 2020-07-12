International Flights Latest News Today: As part of the Central government’s Vande Bharat Mission, India’s national carrier Air India on Sunday said it will operate 14 additional flights between India and the United Kingdom. Also Read - International Flights: These Airlines Have Started Operation Between India, UAE From Today| Check Details

The flights will be operated under Vande Bharat Mission for the evacuation of stranded Indians in the UK amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Making the announcement, Air India said the flights will operate from July 15 to 24. The airline also informed that bookings for the flights will open on July 13 from 2 PM.

“Air India will operate 14 additional flights under #VBM from 15th to 24th July between UK and India. Bookings will open on 13th July from 1400 hrs IST on our website. Passengers may also visit Airport and City Booking offices,” it said.

The airline said it will operate flights for London from several cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Amritsar.

The airline also said that it will operate additional flights under the Vande Bharat Mission from July 25 to 28 connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai with Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

It will also operate additional flights under the initiative from July 21 to 24 connecting Frankfurt, Germany with Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi.

Earlier, the airlines had said that it will operate flights to Singapore, Canada and Germany under Vende Bharat Mission to evacuate stranded Indians from these countries.