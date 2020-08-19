International Flights Latest News: After the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation said that the phase 6 of Vande Bharat Mission will commence from September 1, Air India on Wednesday announced that it will operate 145 flights from India to the US during this time. Notably, the phase 6 of VBM starts from September 1 till October 24. Also Read - International Flights: Emirates to Operate Repatriation Flights to India Till Aug 31

In a tweet, the airline said that it has opened booking for the flight. The ticket booking can either be done through the Air India website or through authorised travel agents.

In the phase 5 of the VBM, Air India had announced flight operations from India to the US from 29 July till August 30. In this phase, the airline is operating 123 flights to international destinations. The airline is operating flights from major Indian cities including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi and Bengaluru. In the phase 4 of the VBM, Air India had operated 180 flight to the US from July 22.

Schedule of Air India to US

Delhi – New York – Delhi

Delhi – Chicago – Delhi

Delhi – San Francisco – Delhi

Delhi – Washington Dc – Delhi

Mumbai – Newark – Mumbai

Making announcements, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, earlier this week, said that more flights will be added to the phase 6 of VBM to repatriate more Indians from abroad.

As per updates from Civil Aviation Ministry, Air India group has operated 3644 repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat Mission till August 15 and has carried over 4.82 lakh passengers. Of the total passengers, 1825 were inbound flights carrying 3,36,436 passengers and 1,819 outbound flights with 1,46,052 fliers.