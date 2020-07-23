International Flights Latest News: As part of the Central government’s 4th phase of Vande Bharat Mission, a total of 1,197 flights have been scheduled so far. And these flights include 945 international flights and 252 feeder flights. Also Read - ‘No Employee to be Laid Off’: Air India Says There Won’t be Reduction in Basic Pay, Holds Meet With MoCA

As per latest updates from the Central government, these repatriating flights are being operated by the Air India group, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir to over 29 countries. These flights will be reaching 34 airports in India by August 2 when the current phase of Vande Bharat Mission ends. Also Read - Vande Bharat Mission Phase 4: 1197 Flights Scheduled This Month in 29 Countries, 34 Airports in India, Says MEA

After the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced establishment of bilateral bubbles with some countries, Air India will operate 30 flights a week to the US (New York, Chicago, Washington, New Jersey and San Francisco), four flights a week to Germany (Frankfurt) and 3 flights a week to France (Paris). These flights will be operated between July 22 and August 31. Also Read - Lockdown Effect: Despite Massive Protests, Air India Deducts Employee Allowances by up to 50%

Global destinations:

From India to US: New York, Chicago, Washington, New Jersey and San Francisco

From India to Germany: Frankfurt

From India to France: Paris

The Central government on Thursday said that of the total 1,197 flights, 694 flights have reached India as on July 22, repatriating nearly 1 lakh people so far. By the end of August 2, around 80,000 more people are expected to return from these countries.

The Centre said that by July 22, over 788217 Indian nationals have returned from various countries and 1,03,976 Indians have returned from Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh by land borders.

In the wake of the countrywide lockdown, scheduled international flights were suspended in March, but domestic flights were allowed to resume operation only last month.