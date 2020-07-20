International Flights: Air India will operate 180 flights between India and USA from July 22 under Vande Bharat Mission. Flights will operate to/from New York, Chicago, Newark, San Francisco and Wahington DC and will offer connections to Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Also Read - Revealed: Australia's Limited-Overs Tour of England From September 4-15

Taking to micro-blogging site, Air India wrote,"180 Flights between India and USA under Vande Bharat Mission are scheduled. Tickets can be booked through Air India website, booking offices and Authorised Travel Agents".

Here’s the full schedule for India-US flights from July 22 to August 31:

AI 101: Mumbai – Ahmedabad – Delhi – New York (daily)

AI 103: Delhi – Washington DC (thrice-weekly)

AI 191: Mumbai – Newark (daily)

AI 127: Chennai – Hyderabad – Delhi – Chicago (daily)

AI 173: Bengaluru – Kochi – Delhi – San Francisco (six weekly)

Who can fly to US?