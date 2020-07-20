International Flights: Air India will operate 180 flights between India and USA from July 22 under Vande Bharat Mission. Flights will operate to/from New York, Chicago, Newark, San Francisco and Wahington DC and will offer connections to Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Also Read - Revealed: Australia's Limited-Overs Tour of England From September 4-15
Taking to micro-blogging site, Air India wrote,"180 Flights between India and USA under Vande Bharat Mission are scheduled. Tickets can be booked through Air India website, booking offices and Authorised Travel Agents".
Here’s the full schedule for India-US flights from July 22 to August 31:
AI 101: Mumbai – Ahmedabad – Delhi – New York (daily)
AI 103: Delhi – Washington DC (thrice-weekly)
AI 191: Mumbai – Newark (daily)
AI 127: Chennai – Hyderabad – Delhi – Chicago (daily)
AI 173: Bengaluru – Kochi – Delhi – San Francisco (six weekly)
Who can fly to US?
- US citizens, their spouses and permanent residents of the country
- Parents/legal guardians of an unmarried and younger than 21 years national or permanent resident of the USA
- The unmarried and younger than 21 years brother or sister of a national or permanent resident of the USA, who is unmarried and younger than 21 years
- The child/foster child/ward of a national or permanent resident of the USA
- Passengers with the following visas: A-1, A-2, C-1, C-1/D, C-2, C-3, D, E-1 (as an employee of TECRO or TECO or the employee’s immediate family members), G-1, G-2, G-3, G-4, IR-4, IH-4, NATO-1 through NATO-4, or NATO-6 visa
- Members of the U.S. Armed Forces, spouses, and children of members of the U.S. Armed Forces
- Passengers with evidence of traveling at the invitation of the USA government for a purpose related to the containment/mitigation of the Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Passengers with documents issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, or U.S. Department of State indicating that the passenger is exempt from the restriction
- B1 crew crewmembers that are engaged in lightering, Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) activity, wind farm activity, private air/sea crew, and other similar crewmember actives