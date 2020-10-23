New Delhi: Days after national carrier Air India said it will operate flights to Germany from October 26, both the countries have reached an equitable agreement on flights to be operated by airlines of India and Germany under the air bubble pact. While Lufthansa will operate 10 weekly flights — three each to and from Mumbai and Bengaluru, four to and from Delhi and, Air India will operate seven flights a week— five to and from Delhi and two from Bengaluru. Also Read - US Presidential Debate: "Look at China, Russia, India... Air is Filthy", Trump Justifies Stand on Climate Change

Recently, issues had occurred regarding the number of flights being operated by Lufthansa and Air India between the two countries.

These issues lead to a virtual breakdown of the previous agreement, and consequently, Lufthansa and Air India had to cancel their flights between India and Germany.

However, on October 16, Air India informed that it will operate flights between India-Germany from 26th Oct’ 20 to 28th March ’21. The announcement had indicated that a breakthrough in ‘Air Bubble’ negotiations has been achieved between India and Germany.