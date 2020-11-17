International Flights Latest News: Even though the Central government has extended ban on international flights till month-end, still Indian passengers can fly to a number of countries at this point of time. As per updates, the Centre has established air bubble arrangements with over 21 countries around the world for the safe flying of Indian citizens. Also Read - International Flights: SpiceJet Announces Flights From Delhi to UAE From Nov 26 | Complete Schedule Here

As per the air bubble arrangement, passengers of both the countries can fly in their respective repatriation flights.

Which countries Indian can fly to?

Amid ban on international flights, Tanzania, Netherlands and Rwanda have now joined the country’s air bubble arrangement under the Vande Bharat Mission Phase 7. It means, normal flights will not start operations till November 30. However, passengers can only fly through Vande Bharat flights.

The 21 countries where Indian passengers can fly to include Afghanistan, Bhutan, US, UK, Germany, France, Japan, Qatar, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Netherlands, Canada, Iraq, Kenya, Oman and Ukraine.

When will air travel return to pre-COVID level?

Giving a piece of good news, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said that the air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by the end of December or by the beginning of 2021. According to him, the civil aviation is running at a 70 per cent level in a calibrated manner.

How can you fly to foreign countries?

Indian passengers at this point of time can fly to only 21 countries with which India has established air bubble arrangement. You have to wait for the normal flight operation if you want to fly to some countries other than these.

Who can fly?

People with valid visa and work permit can fly to destination countries. If the validity of such visas has expired, they can apply for fresh visa and from Indian mission and then will be able to fly.