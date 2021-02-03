International Flights News: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday (3 February 2021) extended the ban on international flights from 20 countries till March 31 to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country. The flight ban was announced after the country suffered a delay in receiving scheduled vaccines against the coronavirus. Also Read - Saudi Arabia Bans Travellers from 20 Countries Including India; Know Full List Here

Saudi Arabia's Health Ministry had said that Pfizer has rescheduled the promised deliveries of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination appointments as it is extremely crucial to attaining high immunity in the community.

The Gulf nation was forced to reschedule administration of the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at all the four vaccine centres – in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Madinah.

Notably, Saudi Arabian Airlines recently announced its full readiness as the government planned to resume international flights across the world from March 31. India was also looking to form an air bubble with Saudi Arabia among other countries.

Air travel was stalled again after more than 310 new cases were recorded by the health ministry on Tuesday bringing the country’s cumulative total to more than 368,000. Over 6,000 people have died from the virus in the Gulf nation.