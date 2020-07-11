International Flights Between India, UAE: After Air India announced fights between India-UAE under the fourth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate stranded citizens, SpiceJet said on Saturday it will operate flights from four Indian cities to Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE between July 12 and July 26 for eligible “ICA-approved UAE residents”. Also Read - International Flights: Etihad Airways to Operate Special Flights From These Indian Cities to Abu Dhabi Between July 12-26 | Check Details Here

ICA is the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship. A passenger having a valid residency permit of the UAE needs to take ICA approval before taking any flight to enter that country.

The flights will be operated from Delhi, Mumbai, Kozhikode and Kochi to the UAE.

“These flights will carry only those passengers who are destined for the UAE. From the Ras Al-Khaimah airport, SpiceJet will also be providing coaches, free of cost, for passengers travelling to Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi,” it said.

Only one-way flights were permitted between India and UAE till the third phase of the Vande Bharat Mission, which started on May 7. Even after the fourth phase started from July 3, negotiations for two-way flights were going on between India and the UAE.

On July 9, the civil aviation ministry tweeted, “As part of the close strategic partnership between the governments of India and the UAE, and with a view to assisting UAE resident nationals who are at present in India to return to the UAE, the civil aviation authorities of both countries have agreed to operationalise the following arrangement from 12 July 2020.”