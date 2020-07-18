Also Read - International Flights: US Flight Fares to Come Down in August as International Flights Begin

International Flights: Air India has announced the details of flights to the US, Paris and Frankfurt that will begin their services from this month. Bookings will open from July 18, 8 PM Indian time. Not only on the website, but the bookings can also be done through Air India booking offices and through authorised travel agents.

Delhi-Paris

Beginning Date: July 23

Frequency: 3 flights every week on Wednesday, Friday Sunday

Delhi-Frankfurt

Beginning Date: July 25

Frequency: 4 flights every week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday.

India-USA

Flights will operate to/from New York, Chicago, Newark, San Francisco and Washington DC and will offer connections to Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Dates: 180 flights between July 22 and August 31.

America’s airline United Airlines has already opened booking for New Delhi-New York flights. The tickets are fast depleting as United Airlines ticket fare starts at Rs 57,000 — almost half of Air India’s ticket price. Customers booking tickets must confirm the entry requirements, mandated by the Indian government, United Airlines said.

“Operations across the world are currently happening in a limited & controlled way. We will further ramp up operations after considering the behaviour of the pandemic, and demand from our citizens,” Air India tweeted replying to passengers asking for the date of the resumption of international flights.