New Delhi: In a major update for international travelers, the United States on Friday announced that it will allow entry to foreign passengers, who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, from November 8, reports news agency AFP. The relaxation will apply to passengers travelling by both land and air, it added.

"This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent," tweeted White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz in announcing the news.

Under the new policy that was outlined last month, vaccinated travelers will still need to to undergo testing and contact tracing to enter the United States.

(With inputs from agency)