International Flights: UK's British Airways announced that it has increased the frequency of international flights from India to the UK from 10 to 20 per week, starting August 16. The decision came in line with the UK government easing travel restrictions for India on Tuesday. The flights have been added on some of the busiest routes including cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

"British Airways will now operate 20 direct return flights across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad providing convenient options for customers wanting to travel to London, Heathrow," British Airways said in a statement.

The UK government moved India from "Red" list to "Amber" list on August 8 following which the Indian government allowed UK airlines to operate additional international flights, increasing the weekly cap from 15 to 34 per week.

On Saturday, the UK government also relaxed the prices of COVID test for its global travellers from countries under “Green” and “Amber” list, especially for India. The cost per COVID test on arrival in the UK has been reduced from 88 pounds to 68 pounds (USD 122 to USD 94).

“It is wonderful to see connections between India and London being restored after months of uncertainty caused by the global pandemic. These additional new flights will allow our Indian customers, who have waited so patiently, to reunite with their loved ones. The flights also provide new travel options for Indian students wishing to travel to the UK and beyond for further studies, ahead of the start of a new academic year,” said Moran Birger, British Airways Head of Sales for South Asia, Middle East and Africa.