International Flights Latest News Today: Starting from Monday, the Canadian government has relaxed travel restrictions for international passengers. Earlier, it was announced by the Public Health Agency of Canada on July 3. However, the move to ease the travel restrictions will benefit Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their relatives, international students and some temporary workers who have valid work permit. The entry relaxations are not going to help Indians at the moment and the flight ban for Indian citizens still continues. The easing of restrictions has come into effect 12.01 am (Canada time) on Monday.

"Fully vaccinated travellers allowed to enter Canada may be exempt from federal quarantine and day 8 testing starting July 5. Only vaccines approved by the Government of Canada will be accepted," the Public Health Agency of Canada had earlier said in a tweet.

The agency has also said in another that starting from July 5, the travellers must submit their vaccination status and supporting documents in English or French (or certified translation), into #ArriveCAN. An updated version of ArriveCAN will be released on July 5.

Who can fly to Canada at present: