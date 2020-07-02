International flights after lockdown: Though there will be no scheduled commercial international flights before July 15, as ordered by the civil aviation ministry, the aviation sector is hopeful that once international operations resume, there will be plenty of new destinations. Delhi and Mumbai airports, for the first time, handled flights to and from some countries which they hope will become regular destinations on their charts, once international operations resume. And all thanks to Vande Bharat Mission. The civil aviation ministry launched this mission to repatriate Indians stranded in other countries owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. Several foreign chartered flights also entered Indian airspace for the first time as part of this Vande Bharat Mission. Also Read - Over 19,000 Fresh Cases Recorded in Last 24 Hours, Total Tally Crosses 6 Lakh-Mark | Top Developments

First-time flights to these destinations from Delhi Airport

1. Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington in New Zealand

2. Brisbane in Australia

3. Cairo and Marsa Alam in Egypt,

4. Domodedovo in Russia

5. Dublin in Ireland

6. Ankara in Turkey

7. Hamburg-Finkenwerder in Germany

8. Johannesburg in South Africa

9. Manila in the Philippines

10. Ras Al Khaimah in UAE.

Chartered fights of several foreign airlines came to India for the first time, including those of BH Air, SCAT Airlines, Garuda Indonesia, Lion Airlines, Cambodia Angkor Air, Lanmei Airlines, Egyptair, Niger Air, Air New Zealand, Air Peace Limited, Qantas Airways, South African Airways and Brussels Airlines, reports said.

The civil aviation department is also hopeful that the extensive operation by Air India will help in selling it off.