International Flights Latest News: The United Arab of Emirates (UAE) has decided to lift the travel ban on India, facilitating international flights between the two countries. The first flight to the middle-eastern nation since the second wave of pandemic took off from Goa Airport on Friday morning. As a result, Dubai has also re-opened its air bubble with India. However, it is important to note that not everyone is allowed to travel in the international flights between India and Dubai.

International Flights From Delhi to Dubai: 5 Things to Note

1. Budget airlines IndiGo took to Twitter to share their flight schedule from Delhi to Dubai this month. The carrier informed its flyers that only transit passengers and UAE residents from India are allowed to travel to Dubai as of now. "Practice your #SuperHabits at all times to help make travel safe," the tweet read.

IndiGo has announced three flights on Delhi-Dubai route this month – on August 9 and August 10.

2. Apart from IndiGo, UAE’s Emirates airlines and Air Arabia are operating flights from India to Dubai. Other airlines like Fly Dubai, Etihad, Air India Express and Spice Jet are also expected to resume operations soon.

3. The new travel guidelines highlighted that Indians who own resident visas and are fully vaccinated in UAE at least 14 days prior to the flight will be allowed to enter the UAE.

4. The travel also depends on the acceptance of their registration with either the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), Dubai, or the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship, UAE.

5. UAE has lifted the international flight ban for travellers from six countries – India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria, and Uganda. Meanwhile, commercial international flights in India continue to remain suspended due to Covid-19.