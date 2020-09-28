International Flights Latest News: In a significant development, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) on Monday told Air India Express to reject COVID-negative test reports of passengers from four Indian laboratories. Also Read - International Flights: Saudi Arabia Permits Outbound Passenger Flights to India Under Vande Bharat Mission

The laboratories include Suryam Lab in Jaipur, Microhealth Lab in the cities of Kerala, Dr P Bhasin Pathlabs (Private) Limited and Noble Diagnostic Centre in Delhi, the airline said in a tweet. Also Read - International Flights: Saudi Arabia Suspends Flights to/From These Countries Amid Rising COVID Cases | Know Here

The development comes as the DCAA had on September 18 suspended Air India Express flights for 24 hours for bringing two passengers with COVID-positive certificates on August 28 and September 4. Also Read - International Flights: Now Indians Can Fly to Japan, UK, Canada And 10 Other Countries | Who is Allowed & Who is Not? Read Detailed SOPs

As per the rules in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), passengers travelling from India are required to bring original COVID-negative certificates from RT-PCR tests done within 96 hours prior to the journey.

The Air India Express tweeted, saying the regulatory authority in Dubai has recommended it to “reject the RT-PCR test reports from the following laboratories for passengers travelling to Dubai: Suryam Lab in Jaipur; Microhealth Lab in the cities of Kerala. Dr P Bhasin Pathlabs (P) Ltd in Delhi; Noble Diagnostic Centre in Delhi”.

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to COVID-19.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating in the country under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed with other countries since July.

Notably, the UAE is one of the 10 countries with which India has established bilateral air bubble pacts. Under the air bubble agreement, the airlines of both countries are operating international passenger flights with restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies)