International Flights Latest News: Three UAE-based carriers, Emirates, Etihad and Air Arabia, have commenced repatriation flights to India from July 12 signalling the resumption of the international flight services. These flights connecting Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai to many Indian cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad are mostly two-way flights. Valid Indian citizens stranded there and valid UAE citizens stranded in India — both sides can board these flights.

1. The civil aviation ministry has barred all passenger international flights till July 31. By that time, it is expected that agreements will be reached between India-US, India-Canada, India-Germany, India-France. In August, two-way flights from these countries are likely to start.

2. These agreements with the countries will be short-term. Like, India and UAE have entered into a 15-day agreement to fly repatriation flights.

3. Meanwhile, Air India has announced two-way flights to Germany and Canada, which is an indication that an agreement has been already reached and airlines from Canada and Germany will also start two-way flights. Several countries have earlier objected to Air India’s monopoly over international flights connecting India.

4. Vande Bharat Mission is likely to continue in August in which Air India will announce more two-way flights. Private airlines will also get opportunities.

5. However, these flights will be known as repatriation flights and not normal passenger flights.