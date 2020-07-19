International Flights Latest News: As part of the air bubbles signed between India and the UAE, the Emirates airlines on Sunday said it will operate additional flights from four additional Indian cities to Dubai till July 26. Those four Indian cities include Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Also Read - After Russian Portal Blocked, Pro-Khalistan Group Sikhs For Justice Launch Canadian Site to Register 'Referendum 2020' Votes

With the addition of four more cities, the Emirates will now operate flights to Dubai from a total of nine Indian cities till July 26.

The Emirates had on July 11 said that it would be operating special repatriation flights from Bengaluru, Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) between July 12 and 26.

Issuing a notification, the airline said that the repatriation flights between Kochi, Delhi, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram and Dubai are permitted to carry eligible passengers on both the directions.

However, the flights from Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata to Dubai “will carry passengers only outbound from India”, the airline said.

The development comes after the Ministry of Civil Aviation on July 9 said that India and the UAE have come to a bilateral arrangement under which airlines of both the countries will operate international flights carrying eligible passengers.

As per the agreement, charter flights operated by UAE carriers would now be permitted to bring Indian citizens from the UAE to India and carry “ICA-approved UAE residents” on their return leg, the ministry had said.

On India to UAE journeys, all these flights will carry only those passengers who are destined for the Gulf country, it noted.

India resumed its domestic passenger flights from May 25 after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

India has recently established bilateral air bubbles with four countries — the US, the UAE, France and Germany — in which airlines of both the countries are permitted to operate international passenger flights with certain restrictions.