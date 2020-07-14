International Flight Latest News: As part of India’s Vande Bharat Mission Phase 4, the Etihad Airways said it is now ready to operate special flights to six Indian cities from Abu Dhabi from July 15. The six Indian cities include Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. Also Read - Bengaluru: Over 80 Labourers at Namma Metro Phase II Site Test Positive For COVID-19

Notably, the airline had postponed its flight operation from July 12 to 15. The airlines will operate the special flight from these six Indian gateways to Abu Dhabi as well.

The airline made the announcement a few day after partial lifting of international flight restrictions by India to allow outbound travel.

“Following the partial lifting of international flight restrictions by the UAE and Indian authorities on travel for eligible individuals to and from Abu Dhabi to India, Etihad Airways will resume a limited number of special flights to six Indian gateways,” the airline said in a statement.

Major destinations at present:

Bengaluru

Chennai

Kochi

Delhi

Hyderabad

Mumbai

The development comes as the Central government announced that the civil aviation authorities of India and the UAE have agreed to operate special repatriation flights between the two countries during July 12-26.

As per the arrangement between the two countries, chartered flights operated by UAE carriers to fly out Indians from the UAE will be allowed to carry ICA (Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship) approved UAE residents to their native country on their return leg.

Further, Indian carriers operating repatriation flights to bring back Indians from the UAE will be allowed to carry the ICA-approved UAE residents on their onward journey from India to the Gulf country.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, India has suspended all scheduled international passenger flights on March 23.