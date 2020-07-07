New Delhi: Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways plans to operate flights to India from August 1, subject to the lifting of restrictions on international operations. Also Read - Jet Airways Receives Only 3 Offers of Interest, No Bid From Equity Partner Etihad

In India, the airline flies to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram.

The airline plans to operate flights to 58 destinations worldwide, throughout July and August, subject to re-opening of individual markets.

The plan includes flights to major gateways in the Middle East, North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

“By August, we aim to operate approximately 45 per cent of our pre-Covid capacity,” Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, was quoted as saying in a statement.

“While we have continued to operate a schedule of special passenger, cargo and humanitarian flights over the last few months, the priority is now to build the network back up on markets that have opened up, and to provide a secure and hygienic flying environment across the entire guest journey.”