International Flights Update: The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday clarified that passengers taking international flights do not need to apply through the MoCA website and can directly book their tickets with the respective airlines.

A standard operating protocol issued by the Home Ministry on August 22 stated that persons eligible to travel on outbound flights "will apply to MoCA or an agency/agencies designated by MoCA for this purpose with necessary details, including places of departure & arrival".

However, the ministry informed on Twitter that it has "designated all the airlines operating under Vande Bharat Mission & air transport bubble arrangements as designated agencies for this purpose".

“Passengers may book tickets directly with the airlines concerned. They need not apply/register with the Ministry of Civil Aviation,” the tweet added.

Although commercial passenger flights on international routes have been suspended since the coronavirus-induced lockdown on March 23, the Union government has been operation special repatriation flights with state-run Air India under Vande Bharat Mission via bilateral air bubble arrangements with other nations.

Since July, airlines of both countries have been operating special flights with the US, the UK, the UAE, Germany, France and Qatar.

Under VBM phase 6, which begins next month, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said more flights and destinations will be added. He had already said that India is currently negotiating with 13 countries, including Australia, Japan and Singapore to establish separate bilateral air bubble arrangements for international flight operations.

The Vande Bharat Mission Phase begins from September 1 and will continue till October 24.

With PTI inputs