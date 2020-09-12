International Flights: The Air India Express has rolled out new guidelines for the passengers travelling to Singapore, making it mandatory for them to submit a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test on the website prior to their flight.

It has also stated that the travelers are required to take coronavirus screening test, within 72 hrs prior to departure.

“For the attention of passengers traveling from India to Singapore from September 17, 2020. It is important to submit a valid negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result, taken within 72 hrs prior to departure”, the guidelines from the Air India Express read.

Last month, the airline had issued similar guidelines for passengers aged 12 years and above travelling to UAE.

“For all passengers 12 years old and above, a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test report in the printed form, from a government-approved laboratory in India (ICMR) or a certified designated laboratory which is available on screening.purehealth.ae website is required. Passengers are required to take a COVID-19 PCR test not more than 96 hours before departure,”the Air India Express had stated.