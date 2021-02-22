Coronavirus International Air Travel Guidelines: Keeping in mind the rising cases of coronavirus in many states, including Maharashtra, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare this week has issued a set of new guidelines for international arrivals which will come into effect from today, February 22. These new coronavirus air travel guidelines are aimed at preventing the spread of mutant variants of coronavirus in many countries. Notably, these new guidelines are applicable to all international travellers coming/transiting through flights originating from United Kingdom, Europe and Middle East. Also Read - After Maharashtra, 4 Other States Witness Spike in Coronavirus Cases, Centre Says All Must Follow Guidelines | Key Points

"Attention Travellers! To reduce the risk of importation of mutant strains of SARS-CoV-2, SOPs for International Passengers arriving in India have been updated. Make sure you take all the necessary precautions and follow all the guidelines while travelling," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a tweet.

In the wake of the spread of mutant variant of SARS-CoV-2 in many countries, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation in consultation with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued new guidelines for international arrivals.

The development comes at a time when the Indian government has suspended international scheduled flights till February 28. However, the overseas flights to and from India are currently operated as per air bubble agreements with more than 24 countries.

Take a look at the new guidelines for international arrivals from Feb 22

1) As per the guidelines from the Centre, all international travellers from various countries to India will have to submit self-declaration (SDF) for coronavirus on the online Air Suvidha portal before the scheduled travel.

2) Moreover, all the international air travellers will also have to upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR report on the online portal www.newdelhiairport.in.

3) The international passengers must note that the test should be conducted within 72 hours prior to the journey and each passenger will also have to submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the report.

4) The Centre’s guidelines states that while boarding the flight, only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after the thermal screening and other due process.

5) On the other hand, the international travellers who are arriving through seaports/land ports will also have to undergo the same protocol, except that facility for online registration is not available for such passengers currently.

6) Most importantly, the airlines will now have to identify the international travellers arriving from/transiting through the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa (during the past 14 days) and segregate them in-flight.

7) As per the guidelines, the travellers arriving from/transiting through flights originating in the United Kingdom, Europe or the Middle East shall be mandatorily subjected to self-paid confirmatory molecular tests on arrival at the Indian airports concerned (port of entry).