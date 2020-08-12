International Flights latest News: After establishing individual bilateral air bubbles, India has started flight operations to a number of countries. Also Read - International Flights: Air India Closes 5 Stations in Europe Over Losses Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Notably, under the Vande Bharat Mission Phase 5, which started from August 1 and will be in place till month-end, these flights are being operated to bring back stranded Indians from abroad. Also Read - International Flights: Indian Workers With Any Valid Visa Can Now Travel to UAE | Book Your Ticket Today

So far India connected with US, Canada, Qatar, Oman, UAE, Singapore, UK, Frankfurt, Paris, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, New Zealand, Philippines. In the days to come, India is planning to establish air bubbles with more countries. Also Read - International Flights: Lufthansa to Recommence Inbound Flights From Germany to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru From Aug 13

Last month, the Central government issued guidelines for Unlock 3 and said it will further operate more flights in the days to come in a calibrated manner.

However, if you are flying to Ireland, Israel and Hong Kong, you must keep these travel and quarantine guidelines in mind.

Hong Kong:

1) Only HK SAR residents/passport holders can fly from India to Hong Kong.

2) All passengers must carry a letter or certificate in English or Chinese issued by a laboratory bearing the identity card and passport number of the passenger.

3) Compulsory quarantine of 14 days is must on arrival in Hong Kong either in the hostel or treatment in hospital depending on the test result of coronavirus.

Ireland:

1) Citizens and foreign nationals are allowed to travel to Ireland.

2) Passengers are required to complete a Public Health Passenger Locator Form before they arrive in Ireland.

3) All passengers arriving in Ireland via Dublin Airport including Irish citizens are required to self isolate for 14 days.

Israel:

1) Foreign nationals are not allowed to enter Israel as of now. Only Israeli citizens can travel to their own country.

2) Passengers having specific entry approval from the Population and Immigration Authority of Israel can travel to the country.

3) Transit facility in Israel is completely closed till further notice.

4) All passengers flying to Israel have to undergo compulsory 14-day quarantine soon after their arrival.

Notably, Israel is resuming international flights on August 16. As the COVID-19 cases in the country have not increased sharply, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently approved the resumption of international flights.

The Israel government said that passengers arriving in Israel from countries with low morbidity would not have to enter quarantine.