International Flights Latest News: As part of the Central government's Vande Bharat Mission phase 5, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has started flight operations to a number of countries from August 1 till month-end. These flight operations are generally meant to repatriate stranded Indian from there.

After establishing individual bilateral air bubbles, the Centre has connected to US, Canada, Qatar, Oman, UAE, Singapore, UK, Frankfurt, Paris, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, New Zealand, Philippines and more countries under VBM Phase 5.

Notably, the 5th phase of 'Vande Bharat Mission' has started from August 1 till 31 to repatriate Indians stranded from abroad.

Last week, the Central government issued guidelines for Unlock 3 and said it will further operate more flights in the days to come in a calibrated manner.

However, if you are flying to Singapore, Qatar and Oman this month, you must keep these travel and quarantine guidelines in mind.

Singapore:

1) Indian nationals belonging to certain category or status are permitted to enter Singapore.

2) Transfer or transit passes for Indian passengers are not accepted.

Qatar:

1) Only Permanent Residency Holders of Qatar can travel to the country from August 1 after obtaining an exceptional entry permit to return from Qatar government portal.

2) Passengers who are permitted to travel must install Ehteraz app on their phone. Passengers must book a quarantine hotel for one week through Discover Qatar before arriving in the country.

3) They must carry a negative COVID-19 PCR test not less than 48 hours prior to the departure from an accredited medical centre in India.

Oman:

1) Omani nationals are allowed to enter Oman and will be subject to 14-day domestic quarantine.

2) Only those passengers are allowed to enter Oman who have a special permission granted by the MEA or Oman either through their Embassy or a Sponsor.

3) All passengers must download and start the registration process on the Tarassud+ application before their arrival.

4) They must obtain a bracelet from authorities there to wear during the quarantine.

5) All visitors are required to have health insurance valid for the full duration of their stay in Oman.