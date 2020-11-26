New Delhi: The Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday extended the ban on scheduled commercial international flights till December 31 in view of the still-growing numbers of coronavirus cases in the country. The government clarified that the ban does not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the aviation regulator. Also Read - International Flights: Air India Announces Flights Between Bengaluru, San Francisco From Jan 11

As a result, only scheduled flights under the government’s Vande Bharat Mission will be allowed between countries that have air bubble arrangement with India on a case to case basis. Also Read - International Flights: Vistara Commences Flight Services From Delhi to Doha | Details Here

“In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs 1ST of 31St December, 2020,” the notification read.

On October 27, the DGCA had extended the suspension of international commercial flights till November 30, 2020.