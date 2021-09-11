Thailand will be lifting the travel ban on fully vaccinated travellers from October 1, in an attempt to cover coronavirus-induced losses in tourism. Fully vaccinated passengers will be allowed to visit Bangkok and 4 other provinces from October 1, without undergoing two weeks’ hotel quarantine, the kingdom said in a statement on Friday. This comes despite threats of possible third wave of infections, driven by the delta variant.

What is Sandbox Model?

Fully vaccinated tourists, under this scheme, will be required to stay within a certain area for a week after arrival and undergo Covid tests.

As per the tourist authority of Thailand, more destinations like Chiang Rai, Sukhothai, Pattaya will be added to the list wherein people who have taken both doses of a vaccine can enter, under certain criteria.

Currently, the scheme is underway on the islands of Samui and Phuket, where nearly 70% of the local population were required to be fully vaccinated.