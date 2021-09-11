International Flights Latest News: Thailand will be lifting the travel ban on fully vaccinated travellers from October 1, in an attempt to cover coronavirus-induced losses in tourism. Fully vaccinated passengers will be allowed to visit Bangkok and 4 other provinces from October 1, without undergoing two weeks’ hotel quarantine, the kingdom said in a statement on Friday. This comes despite threats of possible third wave of infections, driven by the delta variant.Also Read - International Flights From Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport to India, Other Countries To Resume In 3 Days: Report
What is Sandbox Model?
Fully vaccinated tourists, under this scheme, will be required to stay within a certain area for a week after arrival and undergo Covid tests.
As per the tourist authority of Thailand, more destinations like Chiang Rai, Sukhothai, Pattaya will be added to the list wherein people who have taken both doses of a vaccine can enter, under certain criteria.
Currently, the scheme is underway on the islands of Samui and Phuket, where nearly 70% of the local population were required to be fully vaccinated.
According to government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, over 29,000 fully jabbed international tourists, under sandbox scheme, visited the beach at Phuket, generating nearly USD 50 million in revenue.
COVID Situation in Thailand
Since the beginning of the pandemic early last year, there have been 1,322,519 Covid-19 cases and 13,511 cumulative deaths.
The vaccination drive continues to speed up in the country, with a total of 37.4 million Covid-19 vaccines having been administered between February 28 to September 7.
Roughly 15 per cent of Thailand’s 69 million population have been fully vaccinated so far. Around 600,000 of Thais have already received a booster dose. Over 98 per cent of residents in Bangkok, the country’s capital, have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, CCSA reported.