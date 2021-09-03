International Flights Latest News Today: After four months of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the flight operations between India and Bangladesh resumed on Friday as a part of the Air-bubble agreement. IndiGo, Air India and other domestic airlines will be operating flights to Dhaka.Also Read - International Flights: Abu Dhabi Lifts Quarantine Guidelines For Fully Vaccinated Passengers From Sept 5 | Full List of Fresh Rules Here

Before announcing the operation of flights, the Indian government has imposed a number of restrictions for flights with limited passengers and strict health protocols. "Passengers travelling from Bangladesh to India shall be mandatorily subjected to self-paid confirmatory molecular tests on arrival at the Indian airports concerned (port of entry). Therefore instead of a blanket restriction of 140 passengers per aircraft it is proposed that the capacity may be restricted to a specific percentage of the installed seat capacity of the aircraft (say 90 per cent or 95 per cent)," the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said.

It added that it has examined the proposal in consultation with the health authorities of India and would like to propose resumption of operations under the Air Bubble with 7 frequencies per week (for carriers of either country)

However, travellers holding tourist visas will not be allowed to travel to India. “Government of India would be applicable to such passengers, as amended from time to time. It may be noted that passengers holding tourist visas are not allowed to enter India as on date,” MoCA Letter read.

Meanwhile, the government has extended the suspension of scheduled international flights to and from the country till September 30. For the unversed, overseas flights, in the wake of the pandemic, were suspended in late March, while cargo flights and those approved by the DGCA have been permitted to operate.