International Flights Latest News: While the Indian government has extended the suspension on scheduled international commercial passenger flights till September 30, the country has established bilateral air bubble arrangements with 18 countries under which special flights will be operated to 49 international cities. Under a bilateral air bubble pact, airlines of both countries can operate international flights with certain restrictions. They are said to be reciprocal, which means that airlines from both countries enjoy equal benefits.Also Read - Indians Can Fly to Canada From Tuesday, But On THIS Condition. Check Details

Meanwhile, issuing a notification, the Ministry of Civil Aviation asserted that the schedules for these flights will be vaild only till the end of this month, i.e, September 30. “These flights can be booked through Air India website, Air India offices and Travel Agents”, it stated further, adding that the schedule is subject to change at short notice depending upon the COVID-19 situation. Also Read - International Flights Latest News Today: India Issues Fresh Travel Guidelines, Imposes Restrictions on These Countries | Full List

On Sept 3, India resumed flights with Bangladesh as a part of the Air-bubble agreement. IndiGo, Air India and other domestic airlines will be operating flights to Dhaka. Also Read - Good News: Fully Vaccinated Indians Now Can Travel to Turkey With no Quarantine Requirement | Latest Travel Guidelines Here

Here’s the full list of cities with which India has approved the air bubble agreement.

Fresh Travel Guidelines

On the other hand, the Indian government had expanded the list of countries to be placed under travel restrictions. In an official communique, India asserted that people arriving in India from the United Kingdom (UK), European Union (EU), and West Asia will have to provide a negative RT-PCR report before boarding their flights. Additionally, passengers from these nations will have to undergo a mandatory RT-PCR test upon arrival in India.