International Flights latest news: Amid a significant drop in daily COVID-19 cases, Cambodia has lifted a ban on travellers from India. Notably, the Southeast Asian country had banned Indian nationals and foreign passengers traveling through India from entering Cambodia in late April to curb the spread of the Delta variant. For the unversed, Cambodia is under a third wave of the pandemic since February 20.

In a statement, Health Minister Mam Bunheng asserted that Prime Minister Hun Sen approved the lifting of the ban and it will come into effect from Saturday onwards. The kingdom has so far registered a total of 80,813 confirmed cases, with 1,526 fatalities and 74,045 recoveries, according to the Health Ministry.

Besides Cambodia, several countries have relaxed restrictions/ allowed entry of travelers from India. Here's the full list:-

UK: Fully vaccinated passengers from India will no longer be subjected to compulsory 10-day hotel quarantine as the UK moved the country from its ‘red’ to ‘amber’ list. Under Britain’s traffic light system for international travel, returning from amber list countries means a 10-day quarantine at home. The change, announced by the Department for Transport, comes into effect from 4 am local time on Sunday. “The UAE, Qatar, India, and Bahrain will be moved from the red list to the amber list. All changes come into effect Sun 8th August at 4am,” UK Transport Secretary tweeted.

UAE: Those who have a valid residency permit and are fully vaccinated — at least 14 days prior to the travel — can enter the UAE. Earlier on Tuesday, the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) asserted that the United Arab Emirates will lift the ban on entry of passengers from India and five other countries from 5 August. While the restrictions on travel will remain in place, the curbs will be relaxed for those Indians who are fully vaccinated (those who have taken both doses of COVID vaccine) and have a valid residency permit.

US: The United States eased travel restrictions for India, lowering it from the highest Level 4, which means no travel, to Level 3, which urges citizens to reconsider travel. “Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC’s specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers. Reconsider travel to India due to COVID-19. Exercise increased caution due to crime and terrorism,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had said issuing Level 3 Travel Health Notice for India.

Spain: Those who have taken both doses of Covishield can enter Spain. The country has specifically asked travellers to get the second jab at least 14 days before their planned visit to Spain.