Home

Business

International Flights: Get Discount Up to 30% on Tickets From Air India Express, Check Details

International Flights: Get Discount Up to 30% on Tickets From Air India Express, Check Details

Air India Express said the discount will be applicable on bookings made will November 30 and for travel between December 2 and May 30, 2024.

As per the airline, the discounts will be available on several routes like Bengaluru-Kochi, Bengaluru-Kannur, Bengaluru-Mangalore

New Delhi: In an effort to offer big benefits during the festive season, Air India Express has announced the ‘Christmas Comes Early’ sale, providing a good discount on both national and international flights. According to the airline, passengers can avail up to 30 percent off on flights, and can save a decent amount.

Trending Now

As part of the ‘Christmas Comes Early’ sale, you can avail discounts on domestic flights as well. The airline said the discount will be applicable on bookings made will November 30 and for travel between December 2 and May 30, 2024.

You may like to read

The airline said the registered members of the airline’s mobile app and website will get complimentary Xpress Ahead Services and zero convenience fees on the bookings. Apart from this, the members of the Tata NeuPass Rewards program will get deals on meals, seats, and baggage.

As per the airline, the discounts will be available on several routes like Bengaluru-Kochi, Bengaluru-Kannur, Bengaluru-Mangalore, Bengaluru-Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram, and Bengaluru-Tiruchirappalli.

To offer extra benefits to the logged-in member, the carrier has included some extra treats, and complimentary Xpress Ahead Services and zero convenience fees on award-winning applications.

Notably, Air India Express said it recently unveiled its refreshed brand identity under the theme “Fly as You Are”. The airline had last month announced that in the next one year, it is aiming to double its number of pilots. Right now, the airline has 400 pilots, and the headcount may go as high as 900. New aircraft scheduled to join the Air India Express fleet will fuel the recruitment drive.

It should be noted that Air India Express operates over 300 flights daily to 30 domestic and 14 international destinations with a fleet of 57 aircraft, comprising 29 Boeing 737s and 28 Airbus A320s.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.