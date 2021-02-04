International Flights Latest News: At a time when the international flight services are suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic till February 28, GoAir on Thursday announced the launch of its maiden direct flight connecting Hyderabad with Male. Notablym, the flight services will start from February 11. Also Read - International Flights: Air India Announces Flights to Hong Kong, Bookings Open| Full Schedule Here

Announcing the full schedule of the flight services, the airline said GoAir will operate a direct service four times a week Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday – between Hyderabad and Male.

At present, GoAir has resumed its operations, connecting Male to India Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bengaluru with daily direct services. The services started after the travel restrictions were partially lifted.

The airline stated that the new route will be serviced by next-generation Airbus A320 neo aircraft, further strengthening GoAirs growing international network in the south Asian region.

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GoAir, said “Passengers travelling from Hyderabad will now have convenient additional options to travel to Male, thus making their travel experience enjoyable and comfortable.”

Flight G8 1533 will depart from Hyderabads Rajiv Gandhi International airport at 11: 30 AM, and arrive at the Maldives’ Velana International Airport at 1:30 PM. On the return leg, flight G8 4033 will depart Male at 2: 30 PM (LT) and arrive in Hyderabad at 5:30 PM.