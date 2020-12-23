International Flights Latest News: At a time when international flights have been suspended due to coronavirus pandemic, India on Wednesday approved the signing of revised air service agreements with Afghanistan as well as Philippines. An official statement stated that the revised air services agreement signifies an important landmark in the civil aviation relations between India and the two countries. The development comes at a time when India has formed air bubble arrangements with more than 22 countries. Also Read - Karnataka Imposes Night Curfew From 10 PM To 6 AM Until January 2 Amid Concerns of COVID-19 New Strain

In this pandemic scenario, if a country wants to operate passenger flights to another country, a “bilateral air services agreement” has to be negotiated to decide how many airlines, port of entries and total flights (or seats) per week can be allowed between the two nations. Also Read - New Coronavirus Strain: India May Consider Suspending Flights to Other Countries if Situation Worsens

As per updates, such a revised agreement can increase greater trade, investment, tourism and cultural exchanges between India and the two countries in tune with the developments in the civil aviation sector. Also Read - Have You Booked India-UK Flights During December 23-31? Wait Till Air Bubble Reopens, Says Govt

While all scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic, special flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat mission since May and under air bubble arrangements since July.

(With inputs from PTI)