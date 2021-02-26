International Flight Latest News Today: Keeping in mind the rising coronavirus cases in some states and also the new coronavirus strain, the Central government on Friday extended the ban on international commercial flights till March 31. An announcement to this effect was made by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The development comes as the earlier ban on international flights was to end on 28 February after an eleven-month gap. Also Read - No Check-In Baggage? Flying to Get Cheaper As Domestic Airlines to Offer Discounted Ticket Fares

"In partial modification of circular dated June 26, 2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hours IST of March 31, 2021," said a circular issued by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in this regard.

The ban on international flight services comes as India recorded 16,577 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday. While the country's infection tally went up to 11,063,491, a total of 12,179 fresh recoveries took the total number of people discharged to 10,750,680.

In the circular, the DGCA, however, said that dedicated cargo flights and flight services under the bilateral air bubble pacts with select countries will continue to operate. Notably, India has bilateral air bubble agreement with about 27 countries, which include countries such as Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, Maldives, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, Ukraine, the UAE, the UK, Uzbekistan and the US.

According to DGCA, a bilateral air bubble is an agreement with which flights between India and other nations can operate with preconditions during the pandemic.

It must be noted here that the international commercial passenger flights have been suspended since March 23, 2020, when the pandemic forced the country into complete lockdown.