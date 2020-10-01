International Flights Latest News: After establishing Air Bubble arrangements with Kenya and Bhutan, India has now made the agreement with Oman to repatriate stranded Indians from the country. An announcement to this effect was made by Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Also Read - New Travel Guidelines Under Unlock 5.0: All Important Things to Know

Notably, Oman becomes the 16th country with which India has established the air bubble arrangement as part of the Central government's Vande Bharat Mission.

"Bilateral 'Air Bubble' arrangement is now in place for flights between India and Oman, taking the number of such arrangements to 16. Carriers of India and Oman will operate between the two countries," Puri said in a tweet.

Interestingly, India till Wednesday had formed such arrangements with 15 countries — Afghanistan, Bahrain, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, the Maldives, Nigeria, Qatar, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan, the UK and the USA.

On Wednesday Puri had said that Air Bubble arrangements are now in place with Kenya and Bhutan. Indian carriers will be able to operate to these countries.

“Reaching out to stranded Indians. In order to further boost bilateral international air connectivity Air Bubble arrangements are now in place with Kenya and Bhutan. Indian carriers will be able to operate to these countries. Carriers of these countries will be able to fly to India,” he said in a tweet.

Puri earlier had said air bubbles have also been proposed with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bhutan.

Last month, he had said that India was negotiating with 13 countries, including Australia, Japan and Singapore, to establish separate bilateral air bubble arrangements for international flight operations.

In an air bubble agreement between two countries, special international passenger flights can be operated by their airlines to repatriate respective stranded citizens who are stranded COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the time of the outbreak of the coronavirus, scheduled international flights have been suspended in India.

However, special international passenger flights have been operating in India under the Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded citizens.