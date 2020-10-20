Air Travel Latest News: India on Tuesday finally extended its embargo to Japan adding it to the list of countries that have an ‘Air Bubble’ system, a medium introduced amid the coronavirus pandemic to repatriate stranded citizens back to the countries. As a result, the two countries will be operating regular flights between Delhi and Tokyo starting from November 2. Also Read - Machu Picchu in Peru Reopens After 8 Months, But Only For 1 Japanese Tourist. Know Why

The Indian Embassy in Japan released a statement saying passengers will longer have to register through them for flying internationally. Also Read - International Flights: Now Fly Directly to London From This Indian City | Booking, Travel Details Here

“Registration of passengers with the Embassy of India in Japan is no longer required, and bookings should be done directly with concerned airlines,” it read. Also Read - In Strong Repulse to China, India Invites Australia, Forms 'Quad' Alliance in Malabar Naval Drill | What to Expect

“Air India has announced its Air Bubble Schedule from Delhi to Tokyo, with effect from November 2 to December 28, 2020, and from Tokyo to Delhi with effect from November 4 to December 30, 2020,” the Embassy stated.

‘Air Bubble’ agreements are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are reciprocal in nature, meaning airlines from both countries enjoy similar benefits.

Japan is the latest among 13 new countries with whom India has established air bubbles for international flights.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international flights have been allowed under the Vande Bharat mission and the bilateral air bubble pacts formed by India with nearly 18 countries in total, including Ukraine and Bangladesh