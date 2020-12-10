International Flights Latest News: Here comes a piece of good news for passengers who want to fly to Nepal. India and Nepal on Thursday entered a bilateral air bubble agreement and decided to resume daily flight operations between the two countries. Also Read - International Flights: Air India Announces Direct Flights to US From Hyderabad From Jan 15 | Detail Schedule Here

Under the air bubble agreement, regular scheduled flights between Delhi and Kathmandu will be operated. As per updates, Air India and Nepal Airlines will operate these daily flights, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu said in a statement.

India and Nepal Governments approve the resumption of regular scheduled flights between Delhi and Kathmandu under Air Transport Bubble mechanism. Air India and Nepal Airlines shall be operating these daily flights: Embassy of India in Kathmandu

Initially, the service will start with one flight daily from each side between Delhi and Kathmandu. However, the service will be started with Indians and Nepalese nationals and all those having valid Indian visa except tourist visa. People having Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) cards will also be allowed to travel.

The development comes after Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, during his recent visit to Nepal, highlighted the importance of people-to-people connectivity in sync with the special relationship between the two countries.

According to latest updates, air bubble arrangement will follow medical protocols as is being done with other countries which include RT PCR test report of 72 hours prior to travel.

Notably, the scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, special international passenger flights have been operating in India under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July.