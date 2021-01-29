International Flights Latest News: A day after extending the suspension of international flights till February 28, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday said that India is planning to sign more air bubble agreement with countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks. Notably, India has signed air bubbles with 24 countries so far. The move is aimed at enhancing the aviation sector which has been worst affected at this time of coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Why Covid-affected UPSC Aspirants Won’t Get Extra Attempt? SC Seeks Explanation From Centre

Till now, the country has signed air bubble agreement with Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Canada, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Kuwait, Maldives, Nepal, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Rwanda, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and United States of America. Also Read - Fact Check: Complete Lockdown in The Country Till January 31? Here's The Truth Behind the Viral Claim

As part of the air bubble agreement which is being operated under the Vande Bharat Mission, Indians can travel to more than 100 countries by taking connecting flights. Also Read - Lockdown Restrictions Extended in Maharashtra Till February 28 | What's Allowed, What's Not

The DGCA on Thursday extended the ban on international flights till February 28 and said certain scheduled flights will be allowed on selected routes on a case-to-case basis.

“However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation added.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral “air bubble” arrangements with selected countries since July.

However, the ban on international flights will not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.