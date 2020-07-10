International Flights Latest News: At this crucial time when the DGCA has suspended the international flight operations due to coronavirus cases in the country, the civil aviation authorities of India and the UAE have given a ray of hope for fliers during the lockdown time. Also Read - Nepal Stops Transmission of India's News Channels; Doordarshan Remains on Air

India and UAE have agreed to operate special repatriation flights between the two countries from July 12 to 26.

Taking to Twitter, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that Civil Aviation Authorities of both countries have agreed to operationalise a special arrangement of flights.

“As part of the close strategic partnership between the Govts of India & UAE, and with a view to assisting UAE residents who are presently in India to return to UAE, the Civil Aviation Authorities of both countries have agreed to operationalise a special arrangement,” Puri said in a tweet.

As per the arrangement between the two countries, chartered flights operated by the UAE carriers will bring flying out Indians from the UAE will be allowed to carry ICA (Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship) approved UAE residents to their native country on their return leg.

On the other hand, Indian carriers operating repatriation flights to bring back Indians from the UAE will be allowed to carry the ICA approved UAE residents on their onward journey from India to the Gulf country.

Prior to this, the Aviation Minister had said in a tweet that special flights will be arranged for nearly 500 residents of Uttarakhand stranded in Dubai.

“Fellow RS Parliamentarian @anil_baluni discussed the issue of nearly 500 Uttarakhand residents who are stranded & distressed in Dubai. I have assured him that special flights will be arranged for them. My office is coordinating with @MEAIndia to ensure their early return,” he had said.

Following the announcement from the Civil Aviation Ministry, Air India Express expressed interest to operate its flights between July 12 and 26 from India to UAE for Indians with UAE work permits.

Taking to Twitter, Air India Express CEO K Shyam Sundar said on Twitter, “Happy to announce Air India Express has opened its flights between 12th and 26th July from India to UAE for sale to Indians with UAE Resident Permits.”

The development comes even as international flights to and from India remain suspended barring special services.