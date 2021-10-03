New Delhi: India and the United Arab Emirates are aiming to ensure speedy normalisation of air transport operations between the two countries in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, the need for normalisation of air transportation, was discussed at the ninth meeting of the ‘UAE-India High Level Joint Task Force on Investments’ held in Dubai on Saturday, reported news agencies.Also Read - Breaking: 4 Killed Including Two Pilots As Air Ambulance Crashes In UAE

"Given the importance of air transport in facilitating bilateral ties and people-to-people connections, both sides agreed that their respective civil aviation authorities should continue to work together on a priority basis, for their mutual benefit, to ensure the speedy normalisation of air transport operations between the two countries," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said.

"They've (UAE) flagged the issue of increasing the flights under air bubble. I'm given to understand that flights are going full both ways. There is a possibility of increasing flights under air bubble. Once I get back, I will take it up," Union Minister Piyush Goyal was quoted as saying in Dubai.

Besides, the meeting reviewed the progress of ongoing discussions for the ‘India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement’. Saturday’s meeting was co-chaired by Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles.

The Joint Task Force was established in 2013 as a key forum for promoting economic ties between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India, which were further strengthened by the signing of the ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement’ between the two countries in January 2017.

(Based on agency inputs)