New Delhi: The flights between India and United Arab Emirates have been suspended till August 2, the UAE national carrier Etihad has said. The date could be extended further, depending on directions by the authorities, Etihad Airways Guest Relations posted on Twitter. Earlier, Etihad Airways, the second flagship carrier of UAE, had banned its flight operations to India till July 31.Also Read - 'Mumbai, Delhi And Other Big Cities Practically COVID-Free', India Asks UK to Review Travel 'Red List'

“We’ve just received confirmation that flights from India are suspended till the 2nd August, and we are not entirely sure if this will be extended as it depends on the authorities. You may not see availability on the website because of the schedule uncertainty,” Etihad Help said in a tweet while replying to a user. Also Read - International Travel: Open Air Travel For Vaccinated Passengers, Says Global Airlines' Association

We've just received confirmation that flights from India are suspended till the 2nd August, and we are not entirely sure if this will be extended as it depends on the authorities. You may not see availability on the website because of the schedule uncertainty. *Sky — Etihad Help (@EtihadHelp) July 26, 2021

Also Read - International Flights: Emirates Extends Travel Ban to UAE From India, 3 More Countries Till July 28

The development comes days after Emirates, the country’s flagship carrier, extended its suspension of flights to Dubai from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka till July 28. Emirates said in a statement that any passenger who has been to these four Asian countries in the last 14 days will not be allowed to travel to the UAE.

The Dubai-based airline said UAE nationals, holders of UAE golden visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid‑19 protocols, are exempt from the ban. UAE consists of seven emirates that have been setting their individual travel policies since the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic.