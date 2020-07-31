International Flights: To rescue stranded nationals amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, India and the United Kingdom (UK) have finalised their air bubble. As per the agreement, British Airways has started bookings for international flights from Delhi to London on August 19, a report by News18 said. Also Read - Singapore: British Airways Air Hostess Sacked After Drunk Boyfriend Enters Into Fight With Pilot

Further, national carrier Air India has also said it will operate additional flights to the UK under the fifth phase of Vande Bharat Mission. These flights will operate from August 4 to August 27, and the bookings for the same began on July 28.

Notably, apart from Vande Bharat Mission, international flights have resumed operations from July under specific air bubbles, which are time-bound agreements between countries allowing two-way repatriation flights. India has signed air bubbles with the US, Germany, Paris. More such agreements will be signed in August.

Meanwhile, in fresh guidelines, the UK government had yesterday said that it will offer a one-month grace period for all expiring or expired visas of foreign nationals, including Indians, who are unable to return to their home countries due to the coronavirus pandemic, until August 31. This will apply to anyone whose leave to remain in the UK expired after January 24 and they are still unable to leave the country because of travel restrictions or self-isolation.