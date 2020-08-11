International Flights Latest News: As part of the Central government’s Vande Bharat Mission, Indian workers holding any valid visa now can travel to UAE as the country has established Individual bilateral air bubbles with the Emirate. The Air Bubble with the UAE is valid till August 31. Also Read - International Flights: Lufthansa to Recommence Inbound Flights From Germany to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru From Aug 13

Earlier, Indian workers having residency visa were only allowed to travel to the UAE.

This news will bring cheers on the faces of Indian workers as the Central government is easing travel restrictions in a phased manner.

Under the ‘Air bubble’ scheme, India is planning to connect 16 Indian cities to Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

Giving further information, Indian Ambassador to UAE Pavan Kapoor said that Indian nationals carrying any type of valid UAE visa can now travel to the Arab country.

“Very pleased to see the @MoCA_GoI notification this evening as per which both Indian & UAE airlines can now carry any Indian national holding any type of valid UAE visa from India to UAE! @IndembAbuDhabi @cgidubai @MoFAICUAE,” Kapoor said in a tweet.

Though the regular passenger flight operations between India and UAE had been shut for about five months because of the coronavirus pandemic, India is operating special flights under Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate stranded nationals from UAE.

As per updates, the ticket booking for flights from UAE to 18 destinations in India from August 16 to 31 has opened on Tuesday.

The development comes as several Indian families have been urging the Indian missions to allow their children stranded in India to fly to the UAE.