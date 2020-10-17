New Delhi: Under Air Bubble Agreement, national carrier Air India on Friday announced that it will operate flights between India-Germany from October 26 to March 28. Flyers can book their ticket on the airline’s official website, call centres or booking offices. Also Read - International Flights: Air India Announces Additional Flights to London January 1, Booking Begins | Details Here

“Air India will operate flights between India-Germany from 26th Oct’ 20 to 28th March ’21. Bookings open through AI website, Booking offices, call centre and Authorised Travel Agents”, tweeted the airline. Also Read - Is India Flattening The COVID-19 Curve? Active Cases Drop Below 8 Lakh-mark; Doubling Time Increased to 70.4 Days

Recently, issues had occurred regarding the number of flights being operated by Lufthansa and Air India between the two countries.

These issues lead to a virtual breakdown of the previous agreement, and consequently, Lufthansa and Air India had to cancel their flights between India and Germany.

“Lufthansa had applied for the continuation of special flights it was granted to operate until the end of September. This application process is necessary since India has, so far, not accepted the invitation by the German government to discuss details regarding a temporary travel agreement between both countries,” the airline had said in a statement.