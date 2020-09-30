International Flights Latest News: Here comes a piece of good news for passengers who are interested to fly to Kenya and Bhutan as the Central government has established Air bubble arrangements with these two countries. Also Read - International Flights: Lufthansa Cancels India-Germany Flights From Sept 30 After Row With Centre

Taking to Twitter, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that Air Bubble arrangements are now in place with Kenya and Bhutan. Indian carriers will be able to operate to these countries.

"Reaching out to stranded Indians. In order to further boost bilateral international air connectivity Air Bubble arrangements are now in place with Kenya and Bhutan. Indian carriers will be able to operate to these countries. Carriers of these countries will be able to fly to India," he said in a tweet.

In order to further boost bilateral international air connectivity Air Bubble arrangements are now in place with Kenya & Bhutan.Indian carriers will be able to operate to these countries. Carriers of these countries will be able to fly to India. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 30, 2020

The development comes after Puri said air bubbles have also been proposed with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bhutan.

Under a bilateral air bubble pact, airlines of both the countries can operate international flights with certain restrictions.

Last month, he had also said that India was negotiating with 13 countries, including Australia, Japan and Singapore, to establish separate bilateral air bubble arrangements for international flight operations.

Since July, India has established such bubbles with the following countries – the US, the UK, France, Germany, the UAE, Qatar and the Maldives.

Notably, India has suspended all international flights in March before imposing a nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus. India is operating these special flights under the Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate stranded Indians from abroad.