International Flights Latest News: After establishing pact with 18 countries for operation of international flights, India on Wednesday signed another air bubble agreement with Tanzania, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

"An air bubble arrangement has been established between India and Tanzania. Designated carriers of both countries are permitted to operate flights between the two countries. Please plan your travels accordingly," the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

As of now, India has established such air bubble arrangements with around 18 countries including Afghanistan, Bahrain, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, the Maldives, Nigeria, Qatar, the UAE, the UK and the USA.

Part of the air bubble arrangement between two countries, special international passenger flights can be operated by their airlines to each other’s country under restrictive conditions.

Notably, all scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown. But special flights are operating in India under the Vande Bharat Mission since May to repatriate stranded citizens from abroad.

Earlier in the day, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) extended the suspension of international passenger flights till November 30 keeping the coronavirus pandemic in mind.

“However, the international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” the Indian aviation regulator said in a circular.

In the statement, the DGCA said that the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.

(With inputs from agencies)