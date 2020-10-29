International Flights: Travelling abroad from Hyderabad? Now there is no need to wait in the long check-in queue as the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport has begun e-boarding services for select international flights by Air India and IndiGo airlines. Also Read - 1 Lakh Participants From 115 Countries: 'Grace Cancer Run' by Hyderabad-Based Foundation Sets 2 Guinness Records

Currently, Hyderabad is the only airport in the country to offer the e-boarding facility for international flights.

"We are delighted to announce that after about five years of successfully operating e-boarding for domestic flights, we have launched the E-boarding solution for international operations as well – another first for any Indian airport," said Pradeep Panicker, the CEO of GHIAL.

He said that other scheduled international carriers are also in the process of integration with the Hyderabad airport’s e-boarding system and the same will be rolled out soon.

With this, international passengers qualifying for the service can get their boarding pass right after booking the ticket online. After that, all they need to do is drop their baggage at the check-in/baggage drop counter, head for immigration, security check and board the flight.

The pilot project of e-boarding solutions to international passengers in Hyderabad was introduced on IndiGo Airlines on October 2 this year, for a Sharjah-bound carrier on the 6E 1405 flight.